Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Posts two goals

Guentzel scored two goals in a 5-3 victory against the Senators on Friday.

The 24-year-old continued his magical season Friday, adding to his career high in goals and setting a new career best in points. Through 51 games, Guentzel has a team-high 26 goals and 49 points. After Friday, his shooting percentage rose to 18.4 percent, which is rather high, but it's tough to bet against the young sharpshooter and whatever production he adds at this point is gravy on top.