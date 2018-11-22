Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Pots goal, helper

Guentzel registered a goal and an assist versus the Stars on Wednesday.

Guentzel clearly benefited from the return of Sidney Crosby as the two combined on both of their goals Wednesday. While the youngster can still produce with other players, he seems to be at his best when lined up with Sid the Kid -- a role coach Mike Sullivan is unlikely to give to anyone else in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories