Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Pots two goals Thursday

Guentzel registered two goals and five shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.

Guentzel heated up in the 2017-18 playoffs with 10 goals and 21 points in just 12 games and has rekindled his offensive touch to open 2018-19. Still only 23-years-old, the third-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft could easily top last season's 48-point campaign if he can stay on Sidney Crosby's flank for the balance of the season, so roll with him regularly as long as he's in such a prominent role.