Guentzel supplied a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Guentzel is on a four-game point streak, including back-to-back games of dishing a power-play assist. With 22 goals and 29 assists through 48 contests, Guentzel is just one point behind Sidney Crosby for the team lead in points. His efforts have led to a career high in ice time (20:57) as well as 13 power-play points, which goes against the grain of Pittsburgh converting just 14.2 percent of its opportunities on the man advantage.