Guentzel scored the game-winning goal and had four shots with two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Washington.

Guentzel redirected John Marino's feed on top of the crease 2:11 into the extra period to secure the win for the Penguins. It was the team-leading 22nd goal of the year for the 26-year-old Guentzel, who has reached the scoresheet in five of his last six games.