Guentzel scored a goal and drew two assists during Thursday's 6-4 victory over the host Wild.

Guentzel closed out the scoring Thursday, connecting on an empty netter with 3:29 remaining in the final frame Thursday. The 28-year-old left winger earlier earned primary assists on both of Sidney Crosby's goals, marking his first multi-assist effort this season. Guentzel, who generated a game-high six shots, previously earned two assists April 14 when he collected a career-high four points against the Islanders.