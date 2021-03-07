Guentzel picked up two power-play assists and added three shots, four blocked shots and one hit in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old has found the scoresheet in three straight games and seven of the last eight, piling up two goals and nine points over that stretch. Guentzel is once again thriving alongside Sidney Crosby, producing seven goals and 21 points in 23 games on the season.