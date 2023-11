Guentzel recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Guentzel went offside on the Penguins' first empty-netter attempt, but he made up for it by setting up Sidney Crosby's goal. The 29-year-old Guentzel has five points over his last two games. The winger has four goals, 10 helpers, 39 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances this season.