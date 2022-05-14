Guentzel posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.
Guentzel has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the playoffs, but his goal streak came to an end at five games. Through six contests, he has seven tallies, two assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. With his regular linemate Sidney Crosby (upper body) out, Guentzel will be asked to carry more of the load on offense as the Penguins play to extend their series in Sunday's Game 7.
