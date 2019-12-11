Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides lone goal in loss

Guentzel scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The hosts opened the scoring on Guentzel's lovely finish on a two-on-one, partial breakaway alongside Brandon Rust, but Pittsburgh allowed Montreal to score four unanswered goals and would see their 10-game home point streak end as a result. Guentzel, meanwhile, is in the midst of a career year and figures to wind up with 80-100 points in 2019-20, provided he stays healthy.