Guentzel scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Guentzel is up to four goals in three playoff contests after giving the Penguins some insurance in this contest. He was kept rather quiet after posting eight and six shots in Games 1 and 2 of the series. The winger will continue to get plenty of good looks in a top-line role, so he remains a strong fantasy option for the length of the Penguins' playoff run.