Guentzel reached the 40-goal mark for the second time in his six-year NHL career this season.

In addition to tying his career-high goal mark, Guentzel set new personal pests in assists (44), points (84), shots (264) and power-play points (22). The Minnesota native is one of the few top talents on the team that isn't entering a contract year along with Sidney Crosby, so look for the duo to continue to feature together on the Penguins' top line.