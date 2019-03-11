Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Rakes in two more points
Guentzel scored a power-play goal and picked up a helper in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday.
Guentzel's 34th tally of the year ultimately counted as the game-winning goal. The winger has shifted to the right side of Sidney Crosby in recent games, while Jared McCann (two goals Sunday) skated on the left side of the all-world center. Guentzel has five goals and four assists over his last five games, helping him reach 65 points in 69 outings this season.
