Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Rakes in two more points

Guentzel scored a power-play goal and picked up a helper in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

Guentzel's 34th tally of the year ultimately counted as the game-winning goal. The winger has shifted to the right side of Sidney Crosby in recent games, while Jared McCann (two goals Sunday) skated on the left side of the all-world center. Guentzel has five goals and four assists over his last five games, helping him reach 65 points in 69 outings this season.