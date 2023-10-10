Guentzel (ankle) will play in Tuesday's Opening Night matchup with Chicago, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Guentzel was originally expected to be sidelined until late October at a minimum after undergoing offseason ankle surgery, but his recovery clearly progressed faster than expected. Look for the 29-year-old winger, who racked up 36 goals and 73 points through 78 games last season, to feature on the top line and the No. 1 power-play unit versus the Blackhawks.