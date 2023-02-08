Guentzel failed to find the back of the net despite registering 10 shots against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Guentzel remains mired in a five-game goal drought and would need a fantastic end-run to the season to repeat the 40 goals he put up in 2021-22. Still, the Omaha native should still be capable of reaching the 30-goal threshold, making him a top-end fantasy target.
