Guentzel recorded an assist through 18:37 of ice time during Monday's 2-1 loss to Colorado.

The helper snapped a two-game point drought, but the offensive dry spells have been few and far between again this year for the sophomore. Guentzel has collected 12 goals and 21 points through 32 games for the campaign, and he's locked into a top-six role with power-play time. It's definitely worth noting that his value and upside take a hit when Pittsburgh is fully healthy because Guentzel is usually demoted to the No. 2 power-play unit.