Guentzel recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Guentzel assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before scoring in the second. The 27-year-old forward has scored in every game so far in the series, leading the Penguins with five goals and an assist. Guentzel has 31 goals and 23 assists through 55 career playoff contests.