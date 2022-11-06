Guentzel scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Guentzel (illness) was a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice. After participating in Saturday's optional morning skate, the 28-year-old left winger and the medical staff determined he felt well enough to compete. Good call. Guentzel earned an assist on Sidney Crosby's game-opening goal and scored the goal on Crosby's 900th career assist. He added five shots and two hits, but the Penguins (0-6-1) remained winless in seven outings.