Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Red hot in playoffs

Guentzel stretched his point streak to three games with a goal in a Game 5 loss to the Flyers on Friday.

The burgeoning winger seems to be playing his best hockey at a crucial time for the Penguins, who have a 3-2 series lead heading into Sunday's action. Guentzel's managed two goals and six assists to complement a plus-5 rating through five games in these conference quarterfinals, which has him ranked fourth in playoff scoring across all teams, and only Sidney Crosby (10) has more points among the Pens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories