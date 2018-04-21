Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Red hot in playoffs
Guentzel stretched his point streak to three games with a goal in a Game 5 loss to the Flyers on Friday.
The burgeoning winger seems to be playing his best hockey at a crucial time for the Penguins, who have a 3-2 series lead heading into Sunday's action. Guentzel's managed two goals and six assists to complement a plus-5 rating through five games in these conference quarterfinals, which has him ranked fourth in playoff scoring across all teams, and only Sidney Crosby (10) has more points among the Pens.
