Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Registers hat trick

Guentzel recorded his second hat trick of the season in a 7-4 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The 24-year-old was all over the ice in the final two periods. He scored to pull the Penguins within a goal and then drew a penalty on a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box. On the ensuing power play, Guentzel scored to tie the game at three. Then he capped off the night with an empty-netter. With at least a point in five straight games, Guentzel has 21 goals and 42 points in 44 games.