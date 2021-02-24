Guentzel scored a goal on a game-high six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington. He also had two PIM.

Guentzel tied things up on a terrific deflection all the way from the right faceoff circle, making it a 2-2 game with 6:20 left in the second period. He also drew an assist on Evgeni Malkin's power-play tally that opened the scoring in the first period. Guentzel has nine points in his last seven contests (three goals, six assists) and owns a plus-8 rating in that time.