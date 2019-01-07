Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Salvages losing effort with goal
Guentzel scored his 18th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Guentzel's goal gave Pittsburgh a two-goal lead, but Chicago would score five of the game's next six goals to come away with the win. Despite the result, Guentzel continues to prove himself an offensive dynamo, and now has nine points over his last eight contests. For the season, Guentzel has scored 18 goals and 38 points through 42 games.
