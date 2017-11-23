Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores both goals in loss
Guentzel was the only one to find the net in a 5-2 setback against Vancouver on Wednesday.
The good news is that Guentzel seems to have gotten things on track after a mediocre start to his season. He's now scored in three of his past five games and is up to eight goals on the year. If he can maintain this, his early expectations could prove reasonable in the end.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Suffering through 13-game drought•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets team's only goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Continues production against Lightning•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches five points against Wings•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Leads summer league in scoring•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot in Game 3 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...