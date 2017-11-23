Guentzel was the only one to find the net in a 5-2 setback against Vancouver on Wednesday.

The good news is that Guentzel seems to have gotten things on track after a mediocre start to his season. He's now scored in three of his past five games and is up to eight goals on the year. If he can maintain this, his early expectations could prove reasonable in the end.

