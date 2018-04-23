Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores four goals in Game 6 win

Guentzel scored four goals and an assist in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.

The 23-year-old had a natural hat trick plus one, scoring four straight goals starting in the final minute of the second period to blow the game open. Guentzel has had a huge playoff so far skating alongside Sidney Crosby, scoring seven goals and 13 points in six games, and he and the Penguins will now get at least a brief rest before taking on the winner of the Blue jackets-Capitals series.