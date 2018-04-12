Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores four points in rout

Guentzel scored a power-play goal and set up three other goals in a 7-0 whitewash of the Flyers in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Hard to imagine a better night for Guentzel, as he was the only Penguin to score a point in all three periods. When Pittsburgh's attack is firing like it did on Wednesday, almost anyone in black and gold is a good option, and that goes double for a player like Guentzel, who has a tendency to produce big scoring nights when he gets going.