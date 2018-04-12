Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores four points in rout
Guentzel scored a power-play goal and set up three other goals in a 7-0 whitewash of the Flyers in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Hard to imagine a better night for Guentzel, as he was the only Penguin to score a point in all three periods. When Pittsburgh's attack is firing like it did on Wednesday, almost anyone in black and gold is a good option, and that goes double for a player like Guentzel, who has a tendency to produce big scoring nights when he gets going.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-point performance Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches two assists Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Wreaks havoc in Carolina•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Gives Columbus fits Sunday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores twice against Sens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...