Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores goal in rout
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-1 dismantling of the Flyers.
It was a team-leading seventh goal of the season for Guentzel, who banged home a rebound in front of the Flyers' net. The winger has registered a point in all but two of his 13 appearances this season and trails only captain Sidney Crosby (17) with 13 points on the year. Given his current pace, the 24-year-old Guentzel could put together a second straight 40-goal campaign and once again reach the 75-point threshold.
