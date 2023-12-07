Guentzel tallied a goal on a team-high five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Guentzel scored the Penguins' lone goal in Wednesday's loss, breaking up a shutout with 53 seconds left in the third period after Andrei Vasilevskiy turned the puck over behind his own net. The 29-year-old Guentzel has remained productive despite the Penguins' overall struggles offensively -- since the start of November, the winger has eight goals and 20 points across 16 games. Guentzel's up to 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) through 25 games this season.