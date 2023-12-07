Guentzel tallied a goal on a team-high five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Guentzel scored the Penguins' lone goal in Wednesday's loss, breaking up a shutout with 53 seconds left in the third period after Andrei Vasilevskiy turned the puck over behind his own net. The 29-year-old Guentzel has remained productive despite the Penguins' overall struggles offensively -- since the start of November, the winger has eight goals and 20 points across 16 games. Guentzel's up to 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) through 25 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Consistent excellence•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Extends point streak•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Points in 10 of last 11 games•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two points in Columbus•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Buries goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper in win•