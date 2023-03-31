Guentzel scored a goal on four shots, helping the Penguins to a 2-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Guentzel tipped home a pass from Rickard Rakell on the power play to extend the Penguins' lead to 2-0. This goal extends his point streak to five games with six points in that span. On the season, Guentzel has 34 goals and 68 points in 71 games.