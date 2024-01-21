Guetzel scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Guentzel extended Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 late in the second period, beating Logan Thompson with a wrister through traffic. The 29-year-old Guentzel now has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his last 11 contests. He's up to 20 goals and 47 points through 43 games this season.