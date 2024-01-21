Guetzel scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Guentzel extended Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 late in the second period, beating Logan Thompson with a wrister through traffic. The 29-year-old Guentzel now has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his last 11 contests. He's up to 20 goals and 47 points through 43 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches helpers in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two points against Caps•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three points against Isles•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Gets two points Monday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Lights lamp twice against Arizona•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone Pittsburgh goal in loss•