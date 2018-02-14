Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores twice against Sens

Guentzel scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

The second-year winger hasn't scored at the same pace as last season, as he now has just 18 goals and 30 points through 58 games. However, the Penguins are trending in the right direction, and Guentzel's been promoted to the No. 1 power-play unit with Patric Hornqvist (lower body) out of action. It shouldn't surprise if Guentzel finished the campaign strong.