Guentzel scored a pair of goals on six shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Guentzel banked a shot off Igor Shesterkin's skate to open the scoring in the first period before adding another tally late in the second. It's been quite a series for the 27-year-old winger with seven goals through the first five games. Guentzel will look to lead Pittsburgh's offense again Friday as they try to close out the series in Game 6.
