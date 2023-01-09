Guentzel scored two goals on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Guentzel's pair of goals were separated by 3:15 in the second period. The second tally held up as the game-winner, his fourth such goal this season. The winger had been limited to four helpers over his last eight contests, but it was always a safe bet he'd get back on track. He's up to 17 goals, 37 points, 102 shots, 39 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings overall.