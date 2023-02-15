Guentzel scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.
Guentzel's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also scored the empty-netter. Over his last 11 outings, the winger has impressed with six goals and six assists. He's up to 23 tallies, 49 points, 151 shots on net, 53 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 49 contests overall.
