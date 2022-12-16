Guentzel scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Guentzel saw a seven-game point streak end Monday against Dallas but he got back on track with a two-point effort Thursday. The 28-year-old winger gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal in the second period before adding an empty-net tally to cap off the victory. Guentzel has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last nine games. He's now up to 15 goals and 16 assists through 26 games this season.