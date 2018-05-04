Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores two more in Game 4
Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and a power-play empty-netter while firing seven shots in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 win over the Capitals.
On the first goal, Matt Niskanen broke his stick and had to borrow one from Devante Smith-Pelly, which created confusion in the defensive zone for Washington just long enough for Guentzel to get open in front and give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead 39 seconds before the halfway point of regulation. Guentzel also helped Washington get back in it, however, by immediately committing a pair of penalties outside his own zone, the first of which resulted in a power-play goal for the Capitals. He potted a power-play goal of his own into an empty net to seal it in the final minute and has 10 goals in 10 games this postseason. Given how critical Guentzel's scoring has been, Penguins fans will easily forgive and forget his boneheaded penalties.
