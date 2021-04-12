Guentzel had a hat trick in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils after a scoring change was applied.
With the change, Guentzel has secured his fourth straight 20-goal campaign. The star winger has 45 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 42 outings. He'll look to extend his point streak to seven games when the Penguins host the Flyers on Thursday.
