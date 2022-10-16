Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Guentzel drove through the neutral zone late in the first period before sending a pass in front of a sliding Erik Cernak to Sidney Crosby, who made no mistake. He then tipped a Kris Letang shot at 2:28 of the third past Brian Elliott. That goal stood as the winner. Guentzel has a goal and an assist in each of the first two games, and is clearly taking advantage of his chances.