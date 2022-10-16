Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Guentzel drove through the neutral zone late in the first period before sending a pass in front of a sliding Erik Cernak to Sidney Crosby, who made no mistake. He then tipped a Kris Letang shot at 2:28 of the third past Brian Elliott. That goal stood as the winner. Guentzel has a goal and an assist in each of the first two games, and is clearly taking advantage of his chances.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sparks Penguins early•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Racks up 40 goals•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Shows off skills on power-play goal•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores twice in loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Records two points in Game 4•