Guentzel collected a goal on a game-high seven shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Guentzel stayed with a rebound on the doorstep and whacked it past Alexandar Georgiev, tying the game at 4-4 with 10:42 left in regulation. It was the third goal of the year for Guentzel, who had been a little slow out of the gate in that department after an injury-shortened 2019-20 season. A 40-goal scorer in 2018-19, it's likely just a matter of time before Guentzel starts filling the net again.