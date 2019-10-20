Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Shut down by Golden Knights

Guentzel was held without a point in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas.

It was a night to forget for most Penguins players, Guentzel included, as the hosts were outmatched and outplayed for the better part of 60 minutes. Guentzel did register a shot on goal, along with a block and hit, but he finished his night with an unsavory minus-2 rating. He also saw his point streak snapped at seven games.