Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Shut down by Golden Knights
Guentzel was held without a point in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas.
It was a night to forget for most Penguins players, Guentzel included, as the hosts were outmatched and outplayed for the better part of 60 minutes. Guentzel did register a shot on goal, along with a block and hit, but he finished his night with an unsavory minus-2 rating. He also saw his point streak snapped at seven games.
