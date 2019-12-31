Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sidelined 4-6 months
Guentzel underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday and will miss 4-6 months.
Guentzel scored his 20th goal of the season and 200th career point on the play before crashing awkwardly into the boards. The winger was named to his first NHL All-Star Game just hours before Monday's matchup with the Senators and will now be unable to play in the game. With Guentzel out of the lineup, there could be several players who get looks on the top line with Evgeni Malkin, including Dominik Kahun, Alex Galchenyuk or Patric Hornqvist. Given his lengthy absence, Guentzel will no doubt be placed on injured reserve shortly.
