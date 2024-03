Per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, Guentzel (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday.

This was the first time Guentzel has skated with his teammates since he was hurt Feb. 14 versus Florida. He is expected to be on the trade block -- if Pittsburgh can't get his signature on a new contract -- as the Penguins do not want to lose him for nothing. Guentzel has 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games this season.