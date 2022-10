Guentzel (upper body) is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Thursday, according to Pens Inside Scoop.

Guentzel has missed the last three games with his injury. He has three goals and five points in four games this season after a huge 2021-22 campaign in which he had 40 goals and a career-high 84 points in just 76 games. Guentzel is still looking to play on the road trip which has two games remaining, Friday in Vancouver and Saturday in Seattle.