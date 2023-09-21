Guentzel (ankle) skated individually Thursday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's a good sign that Guentzel is on the ice to begin training camp, but he still has quite a bit of work to do to recover from ankle surgery he underwent in August. The 28-year-old winger is still expected to miss a handful of games early in the campaign.
