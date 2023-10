Guentzel (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision Opening Night against Chicago on Tuesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Guentzel was a full participant at practice for a second straight day Monday. He is currently listed as day-to-day. Guentzel was initially expected to miss the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign following offseason ankle surgery. He accounted for 36 goals and 73 points over 78 games in 2022-23.