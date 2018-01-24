Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Snag goal Tuesday
Guentzel earned his 15th goal of the season against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Guentzel was able to find some open ice right in front of netminder Cam Ward and linemate Phil Kessel put the puck right on the youngster's tape for a one-time goal. After a record-setting postseason run, many expected the 22-year-old Guentzel to continue that torrid pace into the 2017-18 campaign. While he has certainly cooled a bit, the winger has still racked up 25 points in 50 outings and seems to be relishing playing alongside Kessel.
