Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Snares five-year extension

Guentzel inked a five-year, $30 million contract extension with the Penguins on Thursday.

Fresh off a two-goal game against the Hurricanes, Guentzel has some new green to his name as the Penguins retake the ice Thursday to take on the Red Wings out of the holiday break. The 24-year-old winger has enjoyed a bounce-back 2018-19 season after a slightly down sophomore campaign, compiling 33 points -- 15 goals and 18 assists -- over 36 contests. The contract kicks in during the 2019-20 season, so Guentzel will remain under wraps with Pittsburgh through 2024-25.