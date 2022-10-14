Guentzel's two points helped propel the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Guentzel, who is coming off his second 40-goal campaign, looks like he will benefit from playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. The 2013 third-round draft selection scored a goal and earned an assist Thursday. Guentzel matched his career high with 40 goals last season and had 44 assists. He also added fantasy value with 264 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating. Guentzel did all of his scoring against the slow-starting Coyotes during the opening 5:10 of the first period Thursday, helping the Penguins to a 3-0 lead.