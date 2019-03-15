Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two more points
Guentzel scored his 36th goal of the season and also had an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over Buffalo.
With points in six of his last seven and goals in three straight, it's hard to find a player hotter that Guentzel at the present moment. The 24-year-old has 68 points in 2018-19, 20 more than he had a season ago, and a Saturday date with St. Louis is on tap. Guentzel scored in the two teams' only other meeting this season, so there's little reason to doubt the young forward's ability to stay hot over the weekend.
