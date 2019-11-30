Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two-point outing
Guentzel notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Guentzel also led the Penguins with seven shots on goal while factoring in on both of their tallies in the loss. He's on a seven-game point streak, with seven goals and six helpers in that span. The 25-year-old has 15 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season. It seems Guentzel has only gotten better since joining Evgeni Malkin's line while Sidney Crosby is recovering from surgery for a core muscle injury.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Explodes for four points•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot versus Flames•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Breakaway goal serves as winner•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two-point night in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Goal sparks comeback•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores goal in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.