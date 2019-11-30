Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Stays hot with two-point outing

Guentzel notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Guentzel also led the Penguins with seven shots on goal while factoring in on both of their tallies in the loss. He's on a seven-game point streak, with seven goals and six helpers in that span. The 25-year-old has 15 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season. It seems Guentzel has only gotten better since joining Evgeni Malkin's line while Sidney Crosby is recovering from surgery for a core muscle injury.