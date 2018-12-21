Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Strong chemistry with new linemate

Guentzel assisted on both of his team's goals in Thursday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.

Both of the goals were scored by Bryan Rust, and Guentzel was credited with the lone assist on each. With 31 points in 35 games, Guentzel's creeping up on a point-per-game pace. He's locked into a first-line role, so expect the points to keep coming.

More News
Our Latest Stories